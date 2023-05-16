Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Insider Activity

Timken Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.