Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,080 shares of company stock worth $3,549,627 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

