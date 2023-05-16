Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 42.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

