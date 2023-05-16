Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Silgan by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

