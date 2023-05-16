Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,300 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CADE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

