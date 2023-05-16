Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,600 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

