Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,600 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

