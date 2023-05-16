Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,100 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

