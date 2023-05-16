Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

