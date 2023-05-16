Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 572.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,861,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $9,266,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

