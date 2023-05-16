Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $11,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of FN stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

