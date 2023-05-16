Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

