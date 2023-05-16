Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after buying an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

