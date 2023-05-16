Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

