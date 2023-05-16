Swiss National Bank Buys 14,500 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2,971.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

