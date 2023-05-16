Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

