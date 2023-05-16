Swiss National Bank Buys 2,500 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 137.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

