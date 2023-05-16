Swiss National Bank Buys 4,900 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

