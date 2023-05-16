Swiss National Bank Buys 9,700 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,855,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $23,523,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

