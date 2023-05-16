Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,328,000 after buying an additional 4,113,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $42,554,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kanzhun by 1,029.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,413 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target for the company.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Kanzhun Company Profile

NASDAQ BZ opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

