Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.