Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

