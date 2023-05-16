Swiss National Bank Has $10.11 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

