Swiss National Bank Has $10.21 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

