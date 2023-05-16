Swiss National Bank Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,928. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.