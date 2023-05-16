Swiss National Bank Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

