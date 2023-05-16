Swiss National Bank Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 387,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLI opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

