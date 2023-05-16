Swiss National Bank Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 44,657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

