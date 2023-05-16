Swiss National Bank Has $10.72 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

