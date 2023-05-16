Swiss National Bank Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BOX by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 668,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 498,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $8,791,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 540.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

