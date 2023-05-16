Swiss National Bank Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

