Swiss National Bank Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

