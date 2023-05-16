Swiss National Bank Has $9.91 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

