Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

