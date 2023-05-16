Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

