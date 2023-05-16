Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Insperity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $3,214,082. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.