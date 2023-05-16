Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

