Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $96,080,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 279,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Terreno Realty by 50.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 730,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

