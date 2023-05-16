Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.17.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

