Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.