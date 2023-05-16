Swiss National Bank Purchases 23,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,687 shares of company stock worth $3,221,425. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.