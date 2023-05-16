Swiss National Bank Purchases 31,600 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Insider Activity

Natera Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,618 shares of company stock worth $5,618,564. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.