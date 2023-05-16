Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after buying an additional 747,296 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 712.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 225,265 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 589.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

CELH stock opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $135.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

