Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Denbury were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEN opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.70. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

