Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Stericycle by 23.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,796,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 528,468 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Stericycle by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 696,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Stericycle

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.