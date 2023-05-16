Swiss National Bank Sells 16,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $125,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

