Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $5,784,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

