Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

