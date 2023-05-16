Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.5 %

TNDM stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.