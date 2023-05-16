TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

